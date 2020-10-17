Joe Biden, Kamala Harris extend greetings on Navratri

Left Menu
US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Saturday extended his greetings on the beginning of Navratri and wished that the festival ushers new beginnings and opportunity for all.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-10-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 22:02 IST
US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Image Credit: ANI

US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Saturday extended his greetings on the beginning of Navratri and wished that the festival ushers new beginnings and opportunity for all. His running mate and California Senator Kamala Harris also extended her good wishes on the occasion.

Biden sent his best wishes to all those celebrating the Hindu festival in the US and around the world. "As the Hindu festival of Navratri begins, Jill and I send our best wishes to all those celebrating in the U.S. and around the world. May good once again triumph over evil -- and usher in new beginnings and opportunity for all," he said in a tweet.

Kamala Harris wished that the occasion serves as an inspiration to build a more inclusive and just America. "@DouglasEmhoff and I wish our Hindu American friends and family, and all those celebrating, a very Happy Navratri! May this holiday serves as an inspiration to all of us to lift up our communities and build a more inclusive and just America," she said in her tweet.

The festival is celebrated in different ways across India and involves worship of Goddess Durga and her nine avatars over nine days. During the period, devotees offer prayers to Goddess Durga and observe fast. The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijayadashami. (ANI)

