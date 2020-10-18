Maryam Nawaz, Bilawal Bhutto, among opposition leaders at Karachi's Bagh-e-Jinnah ground for second PDM 'jalsa'

Left Menu
Pakistani opposition leaders Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Maryam Nawaz, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Mehmood Khan Achakzai and Mohsin Dawar on Sunday arrived at Karachi's Bagh-e-Jinnah for the second power show of the joint opposition front Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) against Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government.

ANI | Karachi | Updated: 18-10-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 20:59 IST
A sea of people assembled at the Bagh-e-Jinnah ground for the anti-government rally. People were seen raising slogans and waving flags of several opposition parties. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistani opposition leaders Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Maryam Nawaz, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Mehmood Khan Achakzai and Mohsin Dawar on Sunday arrived at Karachi's Bagh-e-Jinnah for the second power show of the joint opposition front Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) against Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government. Thousands of people assembled for the anti-government rally. People were seen waving opposition parties flag and raising slogans.

This is the second power show of the 11-party opposition alliance PDM. The first was held in Gujranwala in Lahore. Heavy contingents of police have been deployed across the route of the rally. According to a statement by Karachi police, about 3,740 officials have been deployed along with 30 senior officials and 65 deputy superintendents of police to ensure foolproof security, Dawn reported.

About 112 female officials of the special security unit have also been posted in different spots and 284 commandoes of the SSU will be present at the venue. Since several roads and main thoroughfares have been blocked due to the rally, Karachi police have released alternate traffic routes to facilitate residents.

Furthermore, 159 officials of the Rapid Response Force have also been deployed to provide security. Earlier in the day, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz arrived in Karachi and was welcomed at the airport by a large number of party workers.

Speaking to a private news channel later in the evening,Maryam said she was "grateful" for the enthusiastic welcome she had received in Karachi. She visited the Quaid's Mausoleum and paid respects there. On her way to the venue, Maryam said that the PML-N's narrative is based on principles. The PML-N vice president said that PDM's primary aim was to restore the sanctity of the masses' vote which was "stolen" in the 2018 general elections.

"The public is now ahead of us. We (opposition) have gotten late in representing the masses but now we have gathered at the PDM platform," she said. (ANI)

