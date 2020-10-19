Left Menu
Development News Edition

90 dead, 34 missing in central Vietnam's floods, landslides

Floods, landslides and other natural disasters triggered by downpours have left 90 people dead and 34 others missing in Vietnam's central region over the past two weeks, the landslides said on Monday.

ANI | Hanoi | Updated: 19-10-2020 10:53 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 10:53 IST
90 dead, 34 missing in central Vietnam's floods, landslides
Representative image .. Image Credit: ANI

Hanoi [Vietnam], October 19 (ANI/Xinhua): Floods, landslides and other natural disasters triggered by downpours have left 90 people dead and 34 others missing in Vietnam's central region over the past two weeks, the landslides said on Monday. The fatalities were mainly reported in the provinces of Quang Tri, Thua Thien Hue and Quang Nam, according to the committee's latest report.

As of 6 a.m., local time Monday, around 37,500 households with 121,280 people in the localities of Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri and Thua Thien Hue had been evacuated to safe areas. Some 121,700 houses were still inundated, the committee said. Since October 6, nearly 531,800 cattle and poultry have been killed or swept away. Natural disasters, including floods and landslides, also caused the erosion and damage in several national highways and local roads, said the committee.

Schools in the central Nghe An and Ha Tinh provinces have allowed students to stay home starting from Monday to ensure safety amid the complicated situations of natural disasters, Vietnam News Agency reported. Heavy rains are expected in central localities until Wednesday, with rainfall expected to be over 600 mm in some areas, generating high risks of floods, flash floods and inundation, the committee's report said.

During an urgent meeting held on Sunday, the committee issued a level-four alert, the second-highest level of warning, over the risks of natural disasters in central Vietnam. (ANI/Xinhua)

TRENDING

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

Churchgoers in Dutch 'Bible Belt' defy coronavirus instructions

Entertainment News Roundup: BTS manager Big Hit takes a beating as stock loses more than a fifth; TV executive Roth to step down next year and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Maha will have take to loan to help flood-hit people: Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said Maharashtra is facing a historic economic crisis and the state government has no option but to take loan to help flood-affected people in the state. Pawar, who is on a tour of the Marathwada region to r...

Maha: 2 drown in different lakes in Thane

A woman and a teenaged boy have drowned in two different lakes of Maharashtras Thane city, an official said on Monday. The body of an unidentified woman, aged 35 to 40 years, was found in the Kachrali lake near the Thane Municipal Corporati...

Antibodies fade quickly in recovering COVID-19 patients, study finds

Antibody levels in the blood of COVID-19 patients drop rapidly during the weeks after their bodies have cleared the novel coronavirus, and symptoms have subsided, according to a study. In the absence of approved, effective treatments for CO...

Vietnam troops find more bodies after latest deadly landslide

Vietnamese soldiers with heavy machinery and rescue dogs searched on Monday for the last remaining troops buried under a mudslide, after recovering 18 bodies from the latest in a week of deadly landslides caused by unrelenting rains. Floods...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020