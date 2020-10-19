Left Menu
Development News Edition

337 new deaths in Iran, highest daily toll since COVID-19 outbreak

Iran has registered 337 new deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, breaking its single-day record of coronavirus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, Sima Sadat Lari, a spokeswoman for the Iranian Health Ministry reported.

ANI | Tehran | Updated: 19-10-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 21:34 IST
337 new deaths in Iran, highest daily toll since COVID-19 outbreak
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Iran has registered 337 new deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, breaking its single-day record of coronavirus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, Sima Sadat Lari, a spokeswoman for the Iranian Health Ministry reported. Lari noted that the Iranian authorities recorded 4,251 new infections on Monday, pushing the total number to over 534,630.

The previous highest number of deaths from COVID-19 was 279. Iran is going to join the COVAX initiative to ensure access to coronavirus vaccines at the international level, Heidar Mohammadi, the director-general of drugs and controlled substances of Iran's Ministry of Health, told the IRNA news agency on Monday. According to the official, Tehran is in line to purchase a vaccine and will have its share of doses whenever one is produced.

Early in the pandemic, Iran was one of the epicenters of the coronavirus infection. Due to the increase in the virus cases, Tehran's governor announced on Saturday the city's partial shutdown. The closure of the public gathering places will remain until at least October 23. To date, Iran has confirmed more than 534,000 COVID-19 cases, with a death toll of 30,712.

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

UAE to provide incentives to Indian healthcare firms with strong R&D facilities: Envoy

The UAE government will provide incentives, including financial contributions, and will make efforts to create a full ecosystem to support Indian healthcare manufacturing companies having strong research and development facilities, Indias e...

UAE cabinet ratifies accord to Israel ahead of official visit

The cabinet of the United Arab Emirates on Monday approved an agreement to establish full diplomatic relations with Israel that was signed in Washington last month, ahead of the first official visit by a UAE government delegation to Israel....

Polish woman's quest for abortion exposes conflicted society

In April, in the midst of a nationwide coronavirus lockdown in Poland, Katarzyna found out that the baby she was carrying had a severe genetic disorder and would probably die before birth or shortly after.She immediately decided to terminat...

Minister Jitendra Singh asks Britain to explore business opportunities in Northeast

Union Minister Jitendra Singh asked the UK on Monday to explore business opportunities in Indias northeast region, saying the two countries can form a mutually rewarding relationship because of their shared commonalities, including cultural...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020