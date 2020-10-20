5 killed, 9 injured in bomb blasts in Afghanistan's Jalrez
Two roadside bomb blasts in the Jalrez district of Afghanistan killed five people and left nine injured, the provincial Governor's office said.ANI | Kabul | Updated: 20-10-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 14:50 IST
Two roadside bomb blasts in the Jalrez district of Afghanistan killed five people and left nine injured, the provincial Governor's office said.
"At least five people were killed and nine more were wounded in two roadside bomb blasts in Jalrez district, Maidan Wardak province today, the provincial governor's office said," TOLOnews reported.
Jalrez is a part of the Maidan Wardak province of Afghanistan.
- READ MORE ON:
- Maidan Wardak
- TOLOnews