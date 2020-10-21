Left Menu
China chides US official meeting with Tibet govt-in exile

The Chinese government has asked the US to stop interfering in China's internal affairs or undermining the development and stability of the country's Tibet region after Tibetian President-in exile Lobsang Sangay met with the US special coordinator for Tibetan issues Robert Destro.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 21-10-2020 13:04 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 13:04 IST
Chinese flag. Image Credit: ANI

The Chinese government has asked the US to stop interfering in China's internal affairs or undermining the development and stability of the country's Tibet region after Tibetian President-in exile Lobsang Sangay met with the US special coordinator for Tibetan issues Robert Destro. Lobsang last Friday has tweeted saying it was the first time a president of the exiled government, called the Central Tibetan Administration, had been formally invited inside the State Department.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a daily briefing in Beijing on Tuesday that Destro "violated the commitment and the policy stance of the US side on not supporting Tibet's independence and not acknowledging this government in exile." The Chinese foreign ministry spokesman termed the Tibetan government in exile as a "separatist political organization" that is "organized and has a program that vainly seeks to achieve 'Tibet independence.'"

"It completely violates the Chinese Constitution and laws and has not been recognized by any country in the world. As its leader, Lobsang Sangay is a complete anti-China separatist. China firmly opposes Lobsang Sangay's anti-China separatist activities in any country in any capacity and in any name, and firmly opposes any contact between officials of any country in any form," Zhao said. The US, time and again, has expressed concerns with the People's Republic of China's repression of the Tibetan community and severe restrictions on Tibetans' religious freedom and cultural traditions within China. (ANI)

