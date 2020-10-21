Left Menu
Russia sees 15,700 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Russia saw 15,700 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours down from yesterday's single-day record of 16,319, taking the total count of cases to 1,447,335, the country's coronavirus response center said on Wednesday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 21-10-2020 22:52 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 22:52 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], October 21 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia saw 15,700 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours down from yesterday's single-day record of 16,319, taking the total count of cases to 1,447,335, the country's coronavirus response center said on Wednesday. "In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 15,700 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 4,076 (25.9 per cent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said, adding that the case count has reached 1,447,335.

The largest increase was identified in Moscow, where 4,389 new positive tests were registered (down from 4,999 yesterday). A total of 684 new cases were recorded in St. Petersburg (down from 695 yesterday) and 466 cases were confirmed in the Moscow Region (up from 426 yesterday). The response center reported a new record of 317 COVID-19 fatalities, up from 269 yesterday, and the country's death toll has gone up to 24,952.

A total of 10,952 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered over the past day, up from 9,704 yesterday, bringing the total to 1,096,560. According to the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 55.1 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic, and 321,488 suspected carriers remain under medical monitoring. (ANI/Sputnik)

