Left Menu
Development News Edition

Move to 'kidnap' Sindh IGP to register FIR against PML-N leaders 'brainchild' of Pak interior minister Ijaz Shah

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 22 (ANI) Defending Pakistan Rangers' move to 'kidnap' Sindh IGP and subsequent arrest of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Safdar Awan, Pakistan interior minister Brigadier Ijaz Shah has said that no political leader in a democratic system could be allowed to target national institutions in the name of freedom of expression.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 22-10-2020 15:32 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 15:32 IST
Move to 'kidnap' Sindh IGP to register FIR against PML-N leaders 'brainchild' of Pak interior minister Ijaz Shah
Pakistan interior minister Brigadier Ijaz Shah. Image Credit: ANI

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 22 (ANI) Defending Pakistan Rangers' move to 'kidnap' Sindh IGP and subsequent arrest of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Safdar Awan, Pakistan interior minister Brigadier Ijaz Shah has said that no political leader in a democratic system could be allowed to target national institutions in the name of freedom of expression. Pakistan government and the Army have been facing flak over the recent 'Karachi incident'. A major crisis erupted in the country, with the police in the Sindh province putting up a determined fight against the all-powerful military for "kidnapping" Sindh IGP Mushtaq Mehr, during Awan's arrest saga.

Interior Ministry is being blamed for orchestrating the arrest of Safdar Awan and kidnapping of Mushtaq Mehr as Rangers, which is a paramilitary federal law enforcement organization, operates directly under the authority of the Interior Secretary of Pakistan. The move to force the Sindh IGP to register an FIR against Safdar and PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz may be the brainchild of Izaj Shah, the Interior Minister who also controls the Rangers, sources said.

"No political leader in a democratic system could be allowed to target national institutions in the name of freedom of expression," The News International quoted Shah as saying. While talking to a private news channel, he said action should be taken against PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif for his anti-state narrative.

Shah, a former Pakistan Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) operator, who is often criticised for policies and support for terrorists, may have thought that his move would create a divide between the Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz). Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan government is seemed to be shaken up by the anti-government rally in Karachi where political parties under the banner of joint opposition alliance---Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-- protested against the 'puppet' government. Thousands of people participated in the rally in Karachi.

Following the rally, Maryam's husband Safdar Awan was arrested from his hotel room. Safdar has now been released on bail. Almost all police officers in Sindh Police applied for leave in protest against the humiliation meted out to the Sindh IGP Mushtaq Mehr, during the PML-N leader Safdar Awan's arrest saga.

PML-N leader and spokesman for Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz's and former Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair said that the IGP Sindh was 'kidnapped' by Rangers who forced him to file an FIR for Safdar's arrest. Brigadier Shah who was appointed as interior minister in 2018 by Prime Minister Imran Khan, remains a highly controversial figure in Pakistan.

Former Prime Minister and PPP chairperson Benazir Bhutto had named Shah in a letter as someone who should be investigated if she was assassinated. After her assassination, the PPP accused Brig Shah of having links with Al Qaeda and Taliban, The News International reported. Shah continued to be Pakistan's former military dictator Pervez Musharraf's trusted aide even after he was ousted. Gen Musharraf had nominated Shah as High Commissioner to Australia, but Canberra refused to accept his nomination, forcing the government to withdraw it. (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ace Group Lights up the Festive Season with Limited-edition Luxury Homes 'X Residences' at Ace Parkway

Ace Group has launched exclusive X Residences limited edition luxury homes at Ace Parkway with an extra relaxed payment plan to add to the festive cheers of its valued customers Delhi, NCR, India NewsVoir As the festive season gets underw...

AIADMK's ally PMK hits out at govt, warns of massive quota protest

Accusing the government of not paying heed to peoples grievances, ruling AIADMKs ally Pattali Makkal Katchi on Thursday said it would hold an unprecedented, massive protest next year demanding 20 percent exclusive reservation for Vanniyars....

FACTBOX-British finance minister unveils new measures to protect jobs

British finance minister Rishi Sunak announced on Thursday new measures to help protect jobs, easing the eligibility for his jobs support scheme, reducing the cost for employers, and announcing new cash grants. Below are the key measuresJOB...

Trump plans to sack FBI director as he did not provide information that could benefit him in polls

United States President Donald Trump and his advisors have reportedly been considering the possibility of firing FBI Director Christopher Wray after Election Day as he did not provide him with information that would be politically beneficia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020