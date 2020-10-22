Left Menu
Russia records 15,971 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours: Response Center

Russia has registered 15,971 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from yesterday's 15,700, taking the cumulative total to 1,463,306, the country's coronavirus response center said on Thursday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 22-10-2020 15:55 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], October 22 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has registered 15,971 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from yesterday's 15,700, taking the cumulative total to 1,463,306, the country's coronavirus response center said on Thursday. "In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 15,971 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 4,116 (25.8 per cent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said, adding that the case count has reached 1,463,306.

The largest increase was identified in Moscow, where 4,413 new positive tests were registered (up from 4,389 yesterday). A total of 697 new cases were recorded in St. Petersburg (up from 684 yesterday) and 462 cases were confirmed in the Moscow Region (down from 466 yesterday). As many as 290 coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours, down from 317 yesterday, raising the country's death toll to 25,242.

A total of 11,428 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered over the past day, up from 10,952 yesterday, bringing the total to 1,107,988. According to the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 55.6 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic, and 321,958 suspected carriers remain under medical monitoring. (ANI/Sputnik)

