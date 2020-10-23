India working with Somalian authorities for return of 33 nationals stuck in Mogadishu: Jaishankar

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Indian High Commission in Kenya are working for the return of 33 Indians stuck in Mogadishu, Somalia, said Union Minister S Jaishankar on Friday. India has taken up their predicament with the Somalian authorities, he added.

"MEA and our High Commission in Nairobi are working on relief & return of 33 Indians stuck in Mogadishu, Somalia. High Commission of India in Nairobi, Kenya has taken up their predicament with Somalian authorities. We are in touch with the Somali Embassy in India," Jaishankar tweeted. Earlier, thirty-three Indian labourers were reportedly held hostage by a company in Somalia for the past eight months. (ANI)