Left Menu
Development News Edition

India working with Somalian authorities for return of 33 nationals stuck in Mogadishu: Jaishankar

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Indian High Commission in Kenya are working for the return of 33 Indians stuck in Mogadishu, Somalia, said Union Minister S Jaishankar on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2020 12:18 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 12:18 IST
India working with Somalian authorities for return of 33 nationals stuck in Mogadishu: Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar . Image Credit: ANI

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Indian High Commission in Kenya are working for the return of 33 Indians stuck in Mogadishu, Somalia, said Union Minister S Jaishankar on Friday. India has taken up their predicament with the Somalian authorities, he added.

"MEA and our High Commission in Nairobi are working on relief & return of 33 Indians stuck in Mogadishu, Somalia. High Commission of India in Nairobi, Kenya has taken up their predicament with Somalian authorities. We are in touch with the Somali Embassy in India," Jaishankar tweeted. Earlier, thirty-three Indian labourers were reportedly held hostage by a company in Somalia for the past eight months. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two more cases registered against Dehradun-based builder, wife for defrauding homebuyers

Two more cases have been registered against Pushpanjali Builders Managing Director Deepak Mittal and his wife for allegedly defrauding several homebuyers in Uttarakhands Dehradun, police said on Friday. According to the police, a total of f...

Paris airports cut traffic outlook on COVID second wave

Aeroports de Paris, operator of the French capitals main airports, cut its full-year passenger traffic outlook on Friday as a second wave of COVID-19 infections gathers pace. Traffic at Charles de Gaulle and Orly will fall 65-70 rather than...

Police seizes 16 logs of red sanders in Andhra's Chittoor

Chittoor taskforce police conducted a raid based on information about red sanders smugglers post-midnight on Friday, at Srivari Mettu area. However, the smugglers escaped and the police managed to seize 16 logs.Taskforce SP Anjaneyulu, said...

Barclays lifts FTSE 100 as lockdown worries weigh

Londons FTSE 100 rose on Friday after Barclays posted an upbeat quarterly profit and data showed British retail sales grew in September, although gains were capped by concerns over new coronavirus restrictions across England. The blue-chip ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020