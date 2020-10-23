MEP joins Indian diaspora in Paris to protest against Pakistan's invasion of Kashmir

Member of the European Parliament (MEP) from France, Maxette Pirbakas joined the Indian diaspora during a silent protest organised on Thursday near the Pakistan embassy in Paris. The protest was held against Pakistan's invasion of Kashmir by tribesmen on October 22 in 1947 and to commemorate it as the Black Day for Global Peace.

Asserting that the attack was the genesis of Pakistan's policy of using proxies to sponsor terror, the protesters called on the Pakistan government to stop supporting terrorist and extremist Islamic groups. The demonstrators carried posters describing the flow of events in October 1947, from the attack on Kashmir by Pakistan armed tribesmen, the killing of innocent Kashmiris and the decision of the Maharaja of Jammu and Kashmir to join the Indian Union on October 25.

Posters with illustrations exhibiting the impact of Pakistan's State sponsorship of terror to South Asia and Europe were displayed. Posters calling Pakistan a terror factory were also displayed.

MEP Maxette Pirbakas, who joined the event as a mark of solidarity with the people of India and Kashmir in particular, condemned terrorism. Pirbakas, referring to the recent incidents of terrorism in France, including the tragic beheading of French school teacher Samuel Paty, stated that such incidents were reminders of the war that had been unleashed by forces of radicalisation on the secular world, with the aim to change the existing values and way of life.

She noted that India, a truly secular country, had been battling these radical forces for decades and it was only apt that October 22 is being observed as Black Day, all like-minded secular countries of the world should join hands to oppose States like Pakistan that sustain terror groups and pose a threat to global peace. Following the protest, a memorandum addressed to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was handed over at the Pakistan embassy.

The memorandum called on Pakistan to stop its policy of State-sponsored terror in Kashmir and elsewhere and allow the Kashmiris a chance to live in peace. (ANI)