Australia's Police arrest 44 suspects as part of operation against child pornography

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) arrested 44 men suspected in the production, possession and distribution of child pornography as part of a large-scale operation in the country, according to a release published on the law-enforcement website on Friday.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 23-10-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 20:04 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Sydney [Australia], October 23 (ANI/Sputnik): The Australian Federal Police (AFP) arrested 44 men suspected in the production, possession and distribution of child pornography as part of a large-scale operation in the country, according to a release published on the law-enforcement website on Friday. The year-long operation Molto was performed across the country. Hundreds of police and other specialists teamed up for the operation.

"Viewing, distributing or producing child exploitation material is a crime. Children are not commodities and the AFP and its partner agencies work around-the-clock to identify and prosecute offenders," AFP Commissioner Reece Kershaw said in the press release. Police disclosed that 44 Australians were arrested. In total, 350 charges were brought against them. Detentions took place in Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia. In addition, law enforcement officers were able to remove 16 children from harm.

According to the release, the detainees worked in construction, transportation, law enforcement and hospitality industries. The Australian Federal Police rescued 134 children during its investigations from July 2019 to June 2020, including 67 overseas, the statement added. (ANI/Sputnik)

