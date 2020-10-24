Left Menu
Pakistan opposition stages walkout from National Assembly, says session not being run properly

Pakistan's opposition lawmakers on Friday staged a walkout from the House in protest against the chair of the National Assembly not running the session in an appropriate manner.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 24-10-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 17:24 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan's opposition lawmakers on Friday staged a walkout from the House in protest against the chair of the National Assembly not running the session in an appropriate manner. When the session began, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) member Naveed Qamar said that the opposition could not become a part of the House because it was being run in an inappropriate manner, reported The Dawn.

He said that the house was not properly representing the people of the country. "Therefore, we are staging this walkout," said the PPP leader, following which the opposition lawmakers left the house.

Following the opposition's walkout, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan said the manner in which the opposition was protesting and surrounding the speaker's dais was against parliamentary norms. According to The Dawn, the opposition's walkout and the poor presence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and allied parties' lawmakers in the house created the quorum problem forcing National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar to adjourn proceedings of the house till Monday.

It was the third consecutive session of the lower house which had to be adjourned because of lack of quorum and the opposition's walkout. (ANI)

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

Kenya's COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea's elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

