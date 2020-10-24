Joe Biden tests negative for COVID-19 ahead of Pennsylvania visit

Democratic Party Presidential nominee and former US Vice President Joe Biden, ahead of his trip to Pennsylvania on Saturday tested negative for COVID-19. "Vice President Biden underwent PCR testing for Covid-19 today and Covid-19 was not detected," the campaign said as quoted by CNN.

According to CNN, This is the first test result the former Vice President's campaign has disclosed following Thursday night's debate. The US Presidential elections are scheduled to be held on November 3, this year. (ANI)