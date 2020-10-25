Germany records over 11,000 new COVID-19 cases

Berlin [Germany], October 25 (ANI/Sputnik): Germany has confirmed more than 11,000 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 429,181, the Robert Koch Institute said on Sunday. Within the past 24 hours, the country has registered 11,176 new coronavirus cases, down from record 14,714 cases registered the day before.

The death toll has grown by 29 to 10,032 people within the same period of time. More than 317,000 people have recovered since the start of the outbreak. The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 42.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with nearly 1.15 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI/Sputnik)