Boko Haram gunmen attack community in NE Nigeria

Suspected members of the Boko Haram on Saturday attacked a community in Yobe state, northeastern Nigeria, according to local police Sunday.

ANI | Lagos | Updated: 25-10-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 14:49 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

Lagos [Nigeria], October 25 (ANI/Xinhua): Suspected members of the Boko Haram on Saturday attacked a community in Yobe state, northeastern Nigeria, according to local police Sunday. The state spokesperson Dungus Abdulkarim told Xinhua in Damaturu, the state's capital, that the gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram members attacked the Babangida community around 4 p.m. (1500 GMT) local time in the Tarmuwa area of the state.

Abdulkarim said casualties of the incident are not known yet but will be made public when details are fully confirmed. Boko Haram militants attacked the same community in October 2019, torching a section of the palace of the traditional ruler.

Boko Haram has been trying to establish an Islamist state in northeastern Nigeria since 2009, extending its attacks to countries in the Lake Chad Basin. (ANI/Xinhua)

