15 men accused of raping teen sisters for 6 days in Pakistan's Faisalabad

Fifteen men have been accused of raping teenage sisters in Pakistan's Faisalabad for six days. Citing a report from Jang, Geo News reported that a complaint has been filed on behalf of the victims' mother, who states that her two daughters, one aged 17-years-old and the other 15, were kidnapped on September 11 by a group of persons.

According to the complaint, the victims were taken to different locations for six days where they were gang-raped after allegedly been intoxicated. The suspects also allegedly took photos and recorded videos of the girls. The mother further said in the FIR that while the suspects dropped off her elder daughter at Faisalabad's Jhang Bazar, her sister was left at Gujranwala before the suspects fled.

However, the family did not file a complaint against the suspects due to their poor financial status and preferred to leave their residence and settle somewhere else. Geo News reported that the suspects did not leave the family alone and continued to catcall and record videos of the teenage sisters wherever they went.

The mother stated that the suspects had again recorded videos of her girls six days ago when the family was travelling on Millat Road. On being asked not to do so, the suspects assaulted the mother and her daughters before fleeing the scene. (ANI)