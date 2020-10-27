Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia records 16,550 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Russia has registered 16,550 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from Monday's record-high 17,347, taking the cumulative total to 1,547,774, the country's coronavirus response center said on Tuesday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 27-10-2020 14:58 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 14:58 IST
Russia records 16,550 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], October 27 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has registered 16,550 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from Monday's record-high 17,347, taking the cumulative total to 1,547,774, the country's coronavirus response center said on Tuesday. "In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 16,550 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 4,372 (26.4 percent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said, adding that the case count has reached 1,547,774.

The largest increase was identified in Moscow, where 4,312 new positive tests were registered (down from 5,224 on Monday). A total of 721 new cases were recorded in St. Petersburg (up from 715 on Monday) and 496 cases were confirmed in the Moscow Region down from 499 on Monday). The response center reported a new record of 320 COVID-19 fatalities, up from 219 yesterday, raising the country's death toll to 26,589.

Russia's single-day recoveries rose to a record 12,844, up from 7,574 on Monday, bringing the total to 1,158,940. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-Vaccines, not spy planes: U.S. misfires in Southeast Asia

For months, by Zoom calls and then by jet, Indonesian ministers and officials scoured the world for access to a vaccine for the coronavirus that Southeast Asias biggest country is struggling to control. This month, their campaign paid off.T...

IATO writes to PM for announcement of SEIS benefits for 2019-20

The Indian Association of Tour Operators IATO has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce Service Exports from India Scheme SEIS benefits for 2019-20 at the earliest. All our members are reeling under the financial stress as it h...

InVideo raises Rs 110 crore in funding round led by Sequoia Capital

Mumbai-based video-making platform InVideo on Tuesday said it has raised around Rs 110 crore in series A round of funding led by Sequoia Capital India. The round also saw participation from Tiger Global, Hummingbird, RTP Global and Base,...

Doctors, health workers under NDMC now want 'permanent solution' for salary woes

By Joymala Bagchi Permanent solution is what health workers are anonymously demanding as a protest for pending salary continues by the resident doctors functioning under North Delhi Municipal Corporation NDMC.As per the latest development, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020