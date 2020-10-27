Left Menu
Development News Edition

India, US can cooperate on defeating Wuhan-originated virus, threats from Chinese Communist Party: Pompeo

India and US can cooperate on defeating the pandemic that originated from Wuhan and confront the threat posed by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to the security and freedom in the region, said US Secretary Mike Pompeo here on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2020 15:19 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 15:19 IST
India, US can cooperate on defeating Wuhan-originated virus, threats from Chinese Communist Party: Pompeo
US Secretary Mike Pompeo and US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper at the Hyderabad House on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

India and US can cooperate on defeating the pandemic that originated from Wuhan and confront the threat posed by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to the security and freedom in the region, said US Secretary Mike Pompeo here on Tuesday. Speaking during the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue here, Pompeo said, "Today is real opportunity for two great democracies like ours to grow closer, as I said on my trip to India last year when I called for a new age of ambition in our relationship. I think we've delivered on that over this past year. There is much more work to do for sure."

"We have a lot to discuss today, from cooperating on defeating the pandemic that originated in Wuhan, to confronting the Chinese Communist Party's threats to security and freedom, to promoting peace and stability throughout the region," he added. Pompeo further said two countries are building a better future based on a shared set of values and cultures.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper said both countries must focus on institutionalising cooperation to meet the challenges of the day and uphold the principles of a free and open India-Pacific. "We have strengthened our defense and security partnership considerably since then, especially over the past year, during which we advanced our regional security, military-to-military, and information-sharing cooperation. Our focus now must be on institutionalising and regularising our cooperation to meet the challenges of the day and uphold the principles of a free and open Indo-Pacific well into the future," Esper said.

The Indian Defence Ministry on Monday had announced that the two sides will sign the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement for Geo-Spatial Cooperation (BECA) that would enhance the geospatial cooperation between them and it is likely to help in improving the accuracy of missile systems of India. On Monday, the two US secretaries held separate talks with Indian counterparts -- S Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh.

The Indian Defence Ministry announced following the meeting between Esper and Singh that "the two Ministers expressed satisfaction that agreement of BECA will be signed during the visit." (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

UP: Police constable kills himself with service revolver

A police constable allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver in the residential area of Hayat Nagar Police Station on Tuesday. Ankit Yadav 26, who was posted at the Hayat Nagar Police Chowki, hailed from Bijn...

EU's Barnier resumes Brexit trade talks in London

European Union chief negotiator Michel Barnier resumed talks in London with his British counterpart on Tuesday as the two sides try to strike a last-minute trade agreement less than 10 weeks before the United Kingdom leaves the blocs orbit....

INSIGHT-Vaccines, not spy planes: U.S. misfires in Southeast Asia

For months, by Zoom calls and then by jet, Indonesian ministers and officials scoured the world for access to a vaccine for the coronavirus that Southeast Asias biggest country is struggling to control. This month, their campaign paid off.T...

IATO writes to PM for announcement of SEIS benefits for 2019-20

The Indian Association of Tour Operators IATO has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce Service Exports from India Scheme SEIS benefits for 2019-20 at the earliest. All our members are reeling under the financial stress as it h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020