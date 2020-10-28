Indian envoy, Kuwaiti Assistant Foreign Minister discuss ways to enhance ties

Left Menu
Indian Ambassador to Kuwait, Sibi George on Wednesday met Nasser Al-Hein, Assistant Foreign Minister for International Organisations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kuwait on Wednesday and discussed ways to enhance cooperation at the bilateral and multilateral forums.

ANI | Kuwaiti City | Updated: 28-10-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 18:28 IST
Indian Ambassador to Kuwait, Sibi George, met Nasser Al-Hein, Assistant Foreign Minister for International Organisations, on Wednesday. (Photo credit: Twitter/India in Kuwait). Image Credit: ANI

Indian Ambassador to Kuwait, Sibi George on Wednesday met Nasser Al-Hein, Assistant Foreign Minister for International Organisations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kuwait on Wednesday and discussed ways to enhance cooperation at the bilateral and multilateral forums. "Ambassador met Nasser Al-Hein, Assistant Foreign Minister for International Organizations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Oct 28, and discussed, inter alia, bilateral ties, means of enhancing cooperation at bilateral and multilateral fora and regional and international developments," India in Kuwait said in a tweet.

On October 26, the Ambassador had met with Kuwaiti Assistant Foreign Minister for Asia Affairs, Sulaiman Ali Al-Saeed, and discussed bilateral ties, existing institutional cooperation and ways of further strengthening the ties between the two countries across all domains. A few days ago, the ambassador also met Rabah Al-Rabah, Director General, Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry and discussed ways of strengthening bilateral trade and economic cooperation between the two nations.

"Ambassador met Rabah Al-Rabah, Director General, Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry on October 22, and discussed ways of strengthening bilateral trade and economic cooperation, including through enhancing engagements between the business communities of the two countries," the embassy tweeted. (ANI)

