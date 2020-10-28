Left Menu
India condemns personal attacks on President Macron, French teacher's killing

Amid intense backlash for alleged Islamophobia from countries like Turkey and Pakistan, India on Wednesday condemned the gruesome killing of a French teacher and personal attacks in unacceptable language on President Emmanuel Macron.

28-10-2020
Amid intense backlash for alleged Islamophobia from countries like Turkey and Pakistan, India on Wednesday condemned the gruesome killing of a French teacher and personal attacks in unacceptable language on President Emmanuel Macron. "We strongly deplore the personal attacks in unacceptable language on President Emmanuel Macron in violation of the most basic standards of international discourse," the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official statement.

Extending condolences to the teacher's family and the people of France, the MEA said: "We also condemn the brutal terrorist attack that took the life of a French teacher in a gruesome manner that has shocked the world." There is no justification for terrorism for any reason or under any circumstance, it added.

The Ministry's statement comes days after Samuel Paty, a school teacher, was beheaded by an 18-year-old teenager on the outskirts of Paris after he showed cartoons depicting the Prophet during a lesson. Paty was posthumously granted France's highest award, the Legion d'Honneur, and commemorated in the national ceremony at the Sorbonne University in Paris.

While this prompted the French President to take stern action against terror activities in the country, Turkey and Pakistan have continued to attack Macron's decisions. Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was quoted as saying by CNN, "What is Macron's problem with Islam? What is his problem with Muslims?"

"Macron needs some sort of mental treatment. What else is there to say about a head of state who does not believe in the freedom of religion and behaves this way against the millions of people of different faiths living in his own country?" he added. Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had slammed Macron and said that he has "chosen to deliberately provoke Muslims".

Taking to Twitter, Khan said, "Hallmark of a leader is he unites human beings, as Mandela did, rather than dividing them. This is a time when Pres Macron could have put healing touch and denied space to extremists rather than creating further polarisation and marginalisation that inevitably leads to radicalisation." "By attacking Islam, clearly without having any understanding of it, President Macron has attacked and hurt the sentiments of millions of Muslims in Europe and across the world."

"The last thing the world wants or needs is further polarisation. Public statements based on ignorance will create more hate, Islamophobia and space for extremists," he had said in the following tweet.

