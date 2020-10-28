Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus spreading fast in Germany, healthcare system about to collapse: Merkel

The coronavirus incidence in Germany is very high, and if this continues, the healthcare system will reach its limits in a few weeks, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

ANI | Berlin | Updated: 28-10-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 23:00 IST
Coronavirus spreading fast in Germany, healthcare system about to collapse: Merkel
German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Image Credit: ANI

Berlin [Germany], October 28 (ANI/Sputnik): The coronavirus incidence in Germany is very high, and if this continues, the healthcare system will reach its limits in a few weeks, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday. "We are talking about the fact that the rate of the virus spread is especially high, we see an exponential increase in numbers. ... Today we had twice as many new infections as a week ago, similarly with other important indicators. For example, the number of patients in intensive care has doubled over the last 10 days," Merkel said at a press conference in Berlin following an online meeting with the heads of federal states on countering the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of patients who are on lung ventilation has also doubled in 9 days, she noted. "Our healthcare system today is still coping with these challenges, but if these rates continue, then we will reach the limits of the capabilities of the health care system within few weeks," the chancellor added. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

India's COVID-19 caseload crosses 80 lakh

Indias COVID-19 caseload surpassed the 80-lakh mark on Wednesday night, 18 days after it crossed 70 lakh, while the total number of recoveries went past 73 lakh, according to data from states and union territories. The Union Health Ministry...

Ensure ex gratia to all genuine victims of Delhi riots: Assembly minority welfare panel to officials

Delhi government officials were on Wednesday directed by the Legislative Assemblys minority welfare committee to ensure payment of compensation to all genuine victims of the riots that occurred in the northeast parts of the city in February...

Toyota adds 1.5M vehicles to US recall for engine stalling

Toyota is adding 1.5 million U.S. vehicles to a recall from early this year to fix fuel pumps that can fail and cause engines to stall. The company says the latest recall brings the total to 3.3 million Toyota and Lexus brand vehicles that ...

Jasprit Bumrah completes 100 wickets in IPL

Mumbai Indians pacer Jaspreet Bumrah became the 16th cricketer to scalp 100 wickets in the Indian Premier League IPL on Wednesday. The speedster achieved the feat against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Bumrah p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020