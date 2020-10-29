PIA suffers loss of Rs 250 billion since suspension of EU flights

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has suffered a loss of Rs 250 billion since the suspension of flight operations to and from the European Union and the United Kingdom. ARY News has quoted PIA's spokesperson as saying that the national airlines is bearing a monthly loss of Rs 9 billion due to the suspension of its flights to Europe and the UK.

Th spokesperson further said that the airlines will face losses of Rs 54 billion if the suspension continues. The European Union Air Safety Agency had suspended flight operations of PIA for a period of six months from July 1.

The suspension had come after it was revealed that the credentials of as many as 262 pilots were "dubious". The pilots in the line of fire included 141 from PIA, nine from Air Blue and 10 from Serene Airline. Post the revelation, Vietnam had grounded all of the 27 Pakistani pilots flying their aircrafts due to concerns about their qualifications. All major airlines across the world have also begun to make Pakistani pilots redundant. Even the UK has decided to follow the EASA ban and barred any PIA flights to take off or land in the country. (ANI)

Also Read: Ex Pakistani Army officer exposes role of Pakistan in initiating 1947 Kashmir conflict