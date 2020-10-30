Left Menu
Germany to allocate over USD 2mln for ICRC to help crisis-torn Nagorno-Karabakh

Germany will allocate 2 million euros (over $2.3 million) for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to provide Azerbaijan's breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh with humanitarian aid, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said.

ANI | Berlin | Updated: 30-10-2020 08:12 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 08:12 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Berlin [Germany], October 30 (ANI/Sputnik): Germany will allocate 2 million euros (over USD 2.3 million) for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to provide Azerbaijan's breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh with humanitarian aid, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said. "The Red Cross, which is currently the only humanitarian organization that has access to the conflict-hit region, has asked the international community to allocate 9 million euro in urgent aid. Germany ... will allocate 2 million euros," Maas said at a parliament's hearing on Thursday.

The minister stressed that the winter is coming and Nagorno-Karabakh will face increasing problems with food supplies. Maas also called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to cease hostilities without any preconditions, adding that the international community should exert pressure on the warring sides to ensure a ceasefire.

"Azerbaijan and Armenia must finally understand that the military resolution to the conflict would not be accepted by the international community," the minister added. The fighting on the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh started on September 27. Armenia and Azerbaijan have accused each other of starting the firing. The international community, including Germany, strongly condemned the escalation and called on parties to settle the differences via dialogue, while Turkey has pledged its full support for Azerbaijan.

Yerevan and Baku have signed three ceasefire agreements, but all of them collapsed soon after entering into force. Last week, the Azerbaijani troops managed to make significant achievements on the southern flank, but within the past several days, the front line has stabilized, with the Azerbaijani troops trying to reach Berdzor (Lachin), Karmir Shuka (Qirmizi Bazar) and Martuni (Khojavend). However, on Thursday, the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh said that the Azerbaijani army was only 5 kilometers (over three miles) from the city of Shusha, which means that Baku once again managed to break the front line. (ANI/Sputnik)

