Left Menu
Development News Edition

World COVID-19 caseload nears 45 million

The Global COVID-19 caseload nears the 45 million mark while the fatalities due to the virus globally stand at 1.18 million deaths, as per the latest updates by Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-10-2020 09:36 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 09:36 IST
World COVID-19 caseload nears 45 million
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Global COVID-19 caseload nears the 45 million mark while the fatalities due to the virus globally stand at 1.18 million deaths, as per the latest updates by Johns Hopkins University (JHU). According to the university's tracker, the global caseload stands at 44,942,003 while 1,180,277 patients have succumbed to the disease worldwide.

The tracker reported that as many as 30,236,155 patients have recovered from the disease. The United States continues to be the worst-affected country from the pandemic with its caseload nearing the 9-million case mark. Currently, the US has 8,943,590 cases -- the most cases in the world -- and 228,636 fatalities across the country, which is also the most deaths in the world.

As many as 3,554,336 across the US have recovered from the disease. India and Brazil are the second and third most affected countries from the Coronavirus pandemic with 8,040,203 cases and 5,494,376 cases respectively. After the US, Brazil has the second-highest COVID-19 death toll in the world with over 158,969 patients succumbing to the pathogen.

The tracker further reported that out of the 30.2 million recovered patients across the world, India has the most recovered patients from COVID-19 in the world with 7,315,989 patients recovering from the disease in the country. Russia is the fourth most affected country from the pandemic reporting 1,570,446 cases and 27,111 fatalities. Meanwhile, France reported 1,327,852 and 36,058 fatalities.

JHU further reported that Spain has confirmed 1,160,083 COVID-19 cases while 35,639 patients have died from the infection. Argentina on the other hand recorded 1,143,800 coronavirus cases and 30,442 fatalities. Colombia recorded 1,048,055 Coronavirus cases and 30,926 fatalities across the Latin-American country. According to the tracker, cases in the UK and Mexico are nearing the 1 million cases mark with 968,456 cases and 912,811 cases respectively.

The WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. (ANI)

Also Read: Trump cites teenaged son's bout with coronavirus in calling for schools to reopen

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

Health News Roundup: U.S. strikes deal with Lilly for potential COVID-19 antibody drug; UK says COVID-19 vaccine roll out could start before Christmas and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Timberwolves Beasley facing felony chargesMinnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley is facing felony charges that stem from an alleged assault-rifle pointing incident outside his home. ...

UK Companies Positive on Doing Business in India and Committed to Supporting Atmanirbhar Bharat Mission

New Delhi, Delhi, IndiaNewsVoir UK Minister for Investment, Lord Gerry Grimstone, has released UK India Business Councils Doing Business in India Report 2020 at a roundtable with Indian industry captains during his virtual visit to India. ...

Amazon third-quarter net sales beat estimates as more people shop online

Amazon.com Incs third-quarter revenue beat Wall Street estimates on Thursday and the e-commerce giant forecast holiday-quarter sales above expectations, as the COVID-19 pandemic pushed more people to shop for groceries and other essential i...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Porn star Ron Jeremy charged with seven more sex crimesPorn star Ron Jeremy was charged on Wednesday with an additional seven counts of rape and sexual assault, bringing to 23 the number...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020