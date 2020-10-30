Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indo-Pacific Business Forum promotes US' vision of free, open region: State Dept

The third annual Indo-Pacific Business Forum promoted the United States' vision of the India-Pacific as a free and open region composed of nations that are independent, strong and prosperous, said the US State Department.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-10-2020 14:50 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 14:50 IST
Indo-Pacific Business Forum promotes US' vision of free, open region: State Dept
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The third annual Indo-Pacific Business Forum promoted the United States' vision of the India-Pacific as a free and open region composed of nations that are independent, strong and prosperous, said the US State Department. The forum took place online and in Hanoi, Vietnam on October 28-29. It was sponsored by the US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) and co-hosted by the US Chamber of Commerce, the US-ASEAN Business Council, and the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI).

It showcased high-impact private-sector investment and government efforts to support market competition, job growth and high-standard economic development for greater prosperity in the India-Pacific, the state department said. Over 2,600 business and government leaders from the United States and across the India-Pacific region participated.

"The Forum promoted the United States' vision of the Indo-Pacific as a free and open region composed of nations that are independent, strong, and prosperous," the State Department said in a Fact Sheet. The 2020 Forum enabled safe and productive commercial and diplomatic engagement despite the pandemic.

The panel discussion during the forum highlighted key themes including energy and infrastructure, the digital economy, market connectivity, health and economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the US-Indo-Pacific partnerships and commercial opportunities and women's economic empowerment. The state department said the US officials and business executives highlighted a range of commercial deals and new initiatives, including USD 20 million foreign investment this year from US companies including Google and Amazon in India.

During the same period, the US Department of Commerce assisted over 12,000 UScompanies active in the region and supported an estimated 1 million American jobs. Since the first Indo-Pacific Business Forum in July 2018, the state department said the US Department of Commerce, in partnership with other US government agencies, has facilitated $37.6 billion in FDI from the region into the United States supporting an estimated 50,000 American jobs, and assisted 4,122 Indo-Pacific clients considering investments in the United States.

During the same period, the US Department of Commerce assisted over 12,000 UScompanies active in the region and supported an estimated 1 million American jobs. "India has received $20 billion of foreign investment this year from US companies including Google and Amazon. In July, Google pledged to commit $10 billion in India to accelerate the adoption of digital services in the key overseas market. In January, Amazon announced a USD 1 billion investment in digitizing small and medium businesses, allowing them to sell and operate online," the statement read.

"The USTDA announced its growing commitment to smart cities in India by funding a feasibility study in support of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs' National Urban Innovation Stack - a cutting-edge smart city tool to drive innovation, data-driven governance and capacity building across more than 100 Indian smart cities," it added. To advance a free and open Indo-pacific, the state department said that the United States, the five Mekong countries - Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam - and the ASEAN Secretariat launched the Mekong-US Partnership to expand and deepen our relationship and promote the stability, peace, prosperity and sustainable development of the Mekong sub-region.

The Blue Dot Network announced at the 2019 Indo-Pacific Business Forum, will help close the gap in the development of quality infrastructure by certifying and advancing projects that uphold international principles and standards, the statement read. "In collaboration with the US-India Aviation Cooperation Program, USTDA will fund aninnovative executive development training program for India's next generation of aviation leaders," the statement read. (ANI)

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

New IAG boss warns of more cuts as COVID crisis drags on

The new boss of British Airways-owner IAG warned he may have to strip even more costs from the business as a second wave of COVID-19 leaves its airlines staring at a bleak winter with very little travel.Forecasting fourth-quarter capacity a...

Stokes' success mantra: I am never happy with where I am as player

His peers, seniors and even critics cant help being in awe of the brilliance that defines Ben Stokes career but the World Cup-winning English cricketer prefers being mostly unhappy with his performances to ensure that improvement never stop...

Air France-KLM warns of bigger losses amid lockdowns

Air France-KLM unveiled a 1.05 billion-euro 1.24 billion quarterly operating loss and warned of worse to come as a resurgent coronavirus brings new travel curbs.Shares in the Franco-Dutch airline group fell after it reported a 67 drop in th...

Suven Pharma Q2 net profit declines 20 pc at Rs 74 cr

Drug firm Suven Pharmaceuticals on Friday reported a 20.35 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 74.07 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 93 crore for the corresponding ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020