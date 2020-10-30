Kremlin stresses peacekeepers can only enter Karabakh if Armenia, Azerbaijan give consent

Moscow [Russia], October 30 (ANI/Sputnik): Peacekeepers can only enter Karabakh if both Armenia and Azerbaijan give their consent, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Late last week, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan expressed the belief that Russian peacekeepers could help resolve the crisis and also called on the United States and France to support Russia's peace effort.

"We have answered similar questions many times. Any peacekeepers are deployed to the conflict area only with the consent of both sides," Peskov told reporters when asked to comment on Pashinyan's statement. (ANI/Sputnik)