Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kremlin stresses peacekeepers can only enter Karabakh if Armenia, Azerbaijan give consent

Peacekeepers can only enter Karabakh if both Armenia and Azerbaijan give their consent, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 30-10-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 16:13 IST
Kremlin stresses peacekeepers can only enter Karabakh if Armenia, Azerbaijan give consent
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], October 30 (ANI/Sputnik): Peacekeepers can only enter Karabakh if both Armenia and Azerbaijan give their consent, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Late last week, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan expressed the belief that Russian peacekeepers could help resolve the crisis and also called on the United States and France to support Russia's peace effort.

"We have answered similar questions many times. Any peacekeepers are deployed to the conflict area only with the consent of both sides," Peskov told reporters when asked to comment on Pashinyan's statement. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Phil Neale to leave administration role with England Cricket after 21 years

Former cricketer and England Mens Cricket Operations Manager, Phil Neale OBE, is to retire from his role at the end of October. Neale, who has been in the role since 1999, will leave his post after 21 years service with the England and Wale...

MoUs to be inked with 25 startups for exchange of tech: IGCAR

Chennai, Oct 30 PTI The Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research IGCAR at Kalpakkam near here on Friday said it was aiming to sign memoranda of understanding MOUs with 25 startups for exchange of technologies, a top official said on Friday....

Ballabhgarh murder: VHP expresses concern over 'love jihad', seeks speedy trial

Expressing concern over incidents of love Jihad, Vishva Hindu Parishads working president Alok Kumar on Friday demanded Rs 1 crore relief and speedy trial in the Ballabhgarh student murder case. Nikita 21 was shot dead outside her college i...

U.S. faces record surge of coronavirus cases as election looms

A record surge of coronavirus cases in the United States is pushing hospitals to the brink of capacity and killing up to 1,000 people a day, the latest figures show, with much of the countrys attention focused on Tuesdays presidential elect...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020