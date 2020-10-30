PPP condemns police raid on lawmaker's residence in Mehar triple murder case

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Nisar Khuhro on Friday visited the residence of party lawmaker Nawab Sardar Chandio and condemned a police raid on his residence in connection with the Mehar triple murder case. Khuhro and other PPP leaders had visited the residence of Nawab Sardar Chandio and Nawabzada Burhan Chandio in Qambar on Friday, reported ARY News.

Responding to the police raid, Khuhro said that they were against any violence but people who have no role in the Mehar triple murder case were being framed in the FIR. "We have always respected the courts, however, the procedure adopted to lay a siege at the provincial lawmakers' residence is unacceptable," ARY News quoted Nisar Khuhro.

On September 17, a bench of the Supreme Court had ordered the police to arrest absconding accused in the Mehar triple murder case within a week. The police had earlier conducted a search operation to arrest Ghulam Murtaza and Zulfiqar Chandio, but the accused safely fled the area after getting prior information about the operation, read a statement released by the Sindh police spokesperson.

According to ARY News, Umme Rubab's father Mukhtiar Chandio, grandfather Karamullah Chandio and paternal uncle Kabil Chandio were gunned down on January 17, 2018, within the remit of Faridabad police station, Mehar taluka of Dadu district. Umme Rubab is pursuing the triple murder case of her slain family members by herself. (ANI)