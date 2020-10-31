Saudi man crashes car into Mecca's Grand Mosque, held

A speeding car rammed into the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on Friday evening. The driver of the car was arrested and referred to public prosecution, even as no one was injured, Makkah region tweeted.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, this was an accident caused by a car drifting and travelling at a high speed on one of the roads surrounding the southern square of the Grand Mosque, reported Khaleej Times. Visuals posted on social media show the car ploughing through the barricades in the courtyard before crashing into one of the outer doors.

"By the grace of God, no one was injured," the Saudi Press Agency added. The incident was reported to have taken place at 10.25 pm Saudi time. (ANI)