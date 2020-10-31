Teenage girl with speech impairment gang-raped for four months in Pakistan's Badin

A teenage girl with a speech impairment was allegedly gang-raped for four months near a village in Pakistan's Badin, with the incident coming to light after the victim became pregnant, police said on Saturday. According to the police, the incident took place in the Goth Mohib Dal area near Badin, reported Geo News.

The 17-year-old girl was unable to inform her parents about the incident as she is unable to speak due to a speech impairment. The victim has been shifted to a hospital for medical tests and further treatment.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case against the suspects, who are reportedly relatives. (ANI)