7 killed, 5 injured after railway bridge collapses in China's Tianjin
ANI | Tianjin | Updated: 01-11-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 19:07 IST
Seven people were killed and five others sustained injuries after a railway bridge collapsed in north China's Tianjin Municipality on Sunday, informed local authorities. The collapse occurred at around 9 am on Sunday when over 30-meter-long bridge in Tianjin's Binhai New Area was undergoing repair works, reported Xinhua.
A rescue operation is underway. The cause of the accident is currently under investigation (ANI)