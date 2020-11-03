Former Thai leaders invited to join Reconciliation Committee to allay political tensions

Bangkok [Thailand], November 3 (ANI/Xinhua): Thailand's former heads of government have been invited to join a proposed Reconciliation Committee to alleviate political tensions in the wake of anti-government street protests, Parliament President and House Speaker Chuan Leekpai said on Tuesday.

The House speaker told reporters at the Parliament that he has invited four former prime ministers, namely Anand Panyarachun, Chavalit Yongchaiyudh, Abhisit Vejjajiva, and Somchai Wongsawat, to join the Reconciliation Committee, proposed by King Prajadhipok's Institute in an effort to avert a political crisis.

Chuan said Anand, Chavalit, and Abhisit have agreed to join the committee among others while Somchai is yet to respond. (ANI/Xinhua)