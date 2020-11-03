Indian Embassy in Austria assures safety of Indian community after Vienna terror attack

Following a terror attack in Vienna, the Indian Embassy in Austria on Tuesday assured that they were in touch with authorities for the safety of the Indian community in Vienna. In a Twitter post, the Embassy advised all to exercise caution since the terrorists may still be at large.

"The Embassy would like to assure the Indian community in Vienna that we are in touch with authorities for your safety. All are advised to exercise caution since terrorists may still be at large. @MEAIndia @MFA_Austria @IndianDiplomacy," tweeted India in Austria. A group of unidentified persons carried out a series of attacks with shooting in downtown Vienna killing two people.

According to law enforcement, several people were seriously wounded, including a policeman, one attacker was neutralised, and at least one more attacker is being sought. The attacks, in particular, targeted a synagogue, according to media reports. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said the incident was a terrorist act. (ANI)