Left Menu
Development News Edition

French airstrikes kill over 50 terrorists in Mali

Over 50 terrorists have been killed in Mali in an operation by the Barkhane special force, informed French Defense Minister Florence Parly, reported Sputnik.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 03-11-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 16:33 IST
French airstrikes kill over 50 terrorists in Mali
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Over 50 terrorists have been killed in Mali in an operation by the Barkhane special force, informed French Defense Minister Florence Parly, reported Sputnik. "On October 30, the Barkhane force carried out an operation, neutralizing more than 50 jihadists and confiscating their equipment and weapons," Parly posted on Twitter, thanking the foreign-stationed French troops for their service.

According to a follow up tweet, the operation constituted a "significant blow" to a group affiliated with Al Qaeda, which is banned in Russia. Parly specified that she had informed the Malian transitional authorities about the success of the operation during a meeting.

"I have just met with the Malian transitional president, as well as the vice-president and the minister of defense and veterans. Frank and constructive exchanges," Parly tweeted. The French defence minister added in a separate tweet that the Malian interim government was committed to organizing democratic elections in the Western African nation. Parly also welcomed "the involvement of the transitional authorities in the fight against terrorism."

According to Sputnik, in 2014, France launched its own Operation Barkhane to fight terrorists in the Sahel region. The mission was reinforced by the establishment of the G5 Sahel in 2017. Endorsed by the African Union, the 5,000-strong group brings together Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

India's exports dip 5.4 pc in Oct, trade deficit narrows to USD 8.78 bn

After recording positive growth in September, Indias exports declined 5.4 per cent to USD 24.82 billion in October on account of dip in shipments of petroleum products, gems and jewellery, leather, and engineering goods. Trade deficit in Oc...

Guj: Demand for Remdesivir, oxygen falls as new cases decline

With the number of new coronavirus infections and active cases in Gujarat declining, the demand for oxygen and drugs like Remdesivir has fallen, the Food and Drug Control Administration FDCA said on Tuesday. The state has been reporting les...

Motor racing-Formula E takes minority stake in Agag's Extreme E

Formula E has become a minority shareholder in Extreme E, the electric off-road series due to start next year with six-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton a team owner, the two sides announced on Tuesday. No financial details we...

Swedish PM warns pandemic situation "very serious" as new local restrictions announced

COVID-19 cases are increasing fast in Sweden, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Tuesday as he announced stricter recommendations for another three regions. We have a very serious situation, Lofven told a news conference. More and more in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020