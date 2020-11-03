Left Menu
Development News Edition

US Elections 2020: UK gambler bets one million pound on Biden win

Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden's greatest admirer is not in the US but in the UK where somebody has placed a one million British pound or USD 1.29 million on the former Vice President to clinch the White House on Election Day.

ANI | New York | Updated: 03-11-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 20:27 IST
US Elections 2020: UK gambler bets one million pound on Biden win
Democratic US Presidential nominee Joe Biden. Image Credit: ANI

Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden's greatest admirer is not in the US but in the UK where somebody has placed a one million British pound or USD 1.29 million on the former Vice President to clinch the White House on Election Day. According to CNN, while people in the US are not allowed to place legal wagers on the elections, the legal betting market is the UK is soaring, turning the 2020 presidential elections to be the most-bet-upon-event in history.

While the identity of the bettor, who placed the bet on Biden is not known, they would win 540,000 British Pounds($696,170) as profit along with getting the 1 million pounds wager returned. CNN reported that oddsmakers have placed Biden's chance of winning the election at 65 per cent while Trump's chances at 35 per cent -- which is slightly better odds for Trump than the 2-to-1 odds last week. As per FiveThirtyEight, it's much better than the 10 per cent chance of Trump winning.

The 1 million British pound wager is tied for the third-largest bet in Betfair's history, behind 1.1 million British pounds bet on tennis player Rafael Nadal in the 2010 French Open, and slightly more than 1 million British Pounds bet on Floyd Mayweather Jr. in his 2017 match against Conor McGregor. Pete Watt, public relations manager for OddsChecker US -- that provides advice and information to gamblers said that big-money bettors bet on favourites typically.

The bets are "flowing into Betfair at a record pace", with £274 million, or $353 million, having been recorded by Monday morning. The winning bet will be on who becomes the next president, not who wins the popular vote. "The largest political bet ever made on Betfair Exchange, an online betting exchange, where gamblers find other gamblers who match their wagers, was a £555,000 bet made on Trump in 2016 that came in at about 12:30 am ET, the day after the election, after most of the US polls had closed, but before he was declared a winner," CNN reported further. (ANI)

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

BSE receives 183 investor complaints against 105 firms in Oct

BSE received 183 investor complaints against 105 companies in October this year, the exchange said. It resolved 279 complaints against 137 companies during the month. The resolved complaints include complaints brought forward from the previ...

Opposition calls Punjab CM's move to lead 'dharna' in Delhi as 'drama, photo op'

Punjab opposition parties SAD, BJP and AAP on Tuesday dubbed the decision of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to lead a relay dharna in Delhi as drama and photo op. Earlier in the day, Amarinder said he will lead a relay dharna of Congress ML...

INSTANT VIEW-China halts Ant Group's mega IPO

China suspended Ant Groups 37 billion stock market listing on Tuesday, thwarting the worlds largest IPO with just days to go, in a dramatic move that left investors and bankers scrambling for answers.Following are instant reactions from inv...

J-K bagging 6th slot in governance among UTs debunks admin’s claim of good governance: NC

The National Conference on Tuesday said Jammu and Kashmir bagging the sixth slot in the governance among seven union territories debunks the claim of the incumbent administration about its administrative performance. It is distressing to se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020