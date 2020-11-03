Left Menu
4 killed, 22 people injured in terrorist attack in Vienna, says Austrian Interior Minister

The number of people injured in the terrorist attack in Vienna has reached 22 people, four were killed, Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said on Tuesday.

ANI | Vienna | Updated: 03-11-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 22:17 IST
4 killed, 22 people injured in terrorist attack in Vienna, says Austrian Interior Minister
Police blocks a street near Schwedenplatz square after exchanges of gunfire in Vienna, Austria November 2, 2020. (Photo Credit: REUTERS). Image Credit: ANI

The policeman, who was wounded in the terrorist attack, successfully underwent surgery, his condition is stable, the minister said. "The policeman, who was seriously injured while performing his duties, underwent surgery. According to the doctors, his condition is stable, the surgery was successful," he said.

The policeman, who was wounded in the terrorist attack, successfully underwent surgery, his condition is stable, the minister said. "The policeman, who was seriously injured while performing his duties, underwent surgery. According to the doctors, his condition is stable, the surgery was successful," he said.

"It is important for me to note that the injured policeman was taken to safety by Austrians with a migrant background," Nehammer added.

