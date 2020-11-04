Israeli armed forces gun down attacker in West Bank's Nablus

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 4 (ANI/Sputnik): The Israeli armed forces on Wednesday shot down an attacker in the West Bank's city of Nablus, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said. "The Israel Defense Forces prevented an attempted attack with firearms south of Nablus. The attacker has been neutralised," the IDF said in a statement.

Palestinian news agency Wafa reported of a shooting incident at an Israeli roadblock in the city, with soldiers opening fire at a car, without giving details. The area has been cordoned off according to the agency. No injuries were reported from the Israeli side. (ANI/Sputnik)