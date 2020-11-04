Left Menu
Death toll reaches 114 in Turkey's earthquake, rescue operation completed

A total of 114 people were killed and 1,035 others wounded in a strong earthquake that hit Turkey's western province of Izmir, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said on Wednesday.

ANI | Ankara | Updated: 04-11-2020 15:11 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 15:11 IST
Death toll reaches 114 in Turkey's earthquake, rescue operation completed
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Ankara [Turkey], November 4 (ANI/Xinhua): A total of 114 people were killed and 1,035 others wounded in a strong earthquake that hit Turkey's western province of Izmir, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said on Wednesday. In a written statement, AFAD said 137 citizens are still under treatment in hospitals.Mehmet Gulluoglu, head of AFAD, announced on his Twitter account that the rescue operations were completed in all the 17 collapsed buildings.

Previously, authorities had said a total of 107 people were pulled out alive from the ruins. Izmir Mayor Tunc Soyer, meanwhile, launched an aid campaign on Tuesday dubbed "One Rent One Home" for those whose apartment buildings collapsed or were heavily damaged.

Those who want to provide rent support or open their homes for citizens who are in need can submit their notifications online, he said in a written statement. "Five hours after we announced the campaign, we received over 2 million Turkish liras (approximately 235,000 U.S. dollars) of rent support, Soyer announced on his Twitter account.

"We have retrieved 200 families from staying in tents thanks to this amount," he added. Currently, there are 8,000 temporary shelters established across the province for the earthquake survivors.

According to the AFAD statement, the government has allocated 29 million liras of resources to the region. A 6.6-magnitude strong earthquake hit the Aegean Sea off the Seferihisar district of Izmir on Friday. (ANI/Xinhua)

