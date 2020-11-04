US Elections 2020: Biden leading race by 14 electoral votes

Left Menu
The US presidential election has turned into a nail-biting battle as Democratic candidate Joe Biden is ahead of US President Donald Trump in Electoral College votes, having 227 votes to the Republican incumbent's 213, according to New York Times.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-11-2020 15:14 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 15:14 IST
Democratic candidate Joe Biden. Image Credit: ANI

Trump has secured 48.05 per cent of votes, while his rival Joe Biden managed to garner 47.8 per cent.

Donald Trump is projected to win the battleground state of Florida in the presidential polls, according to Fox News projections on Wednesday (local time). Each candidate needs to secure a minimum of 270 out of 538 electoral votes to win the White House.

Joe Biden appears to have made significant gains in Arizona, a state which Trump won in 2016. Georgia appeared at a standstill as officials in Fulton County, which includes Atlanta and its populous suburbs, said they would resume counting at 8 am (local time), CNN reported. California has one of the biggest shares in the Electoral College, with 55 votes, while Illinois also has a significant contribution with 20.

Biden is also projected to win Colorado, Connecticut, Vermont, Delaware, Washington, DC, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York. According to the projections, Trump is expected to win Wyoming, Missouri, Utah and Kansas.

Some 239 million people were eligible to vote this year. The mail-in ballots could take days to be counted - meaning a winner might not be declared in the hours after polls close on Tuesday. (ANI)

