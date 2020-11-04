Isayev to resign as Kyrgyzstan's parliamentary speaker and run for President

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], November 4 (ANI/Sputnik): Kyrgyzstan's parliamentary speaker Kanat Isayev announced on Wednesday that he intends to step down from the role in order to run for president of the country. "I need to resign as speaker of parliament," he said at a legislative session.

Isayev explained that the move comes after the Kyrgyzstan Party, which he heads, nominated him for the head of state in the upcoming January 10 presidential election. Isayev will challenge acting interim President Sadyr Japarov, who saw a meteoric rise to power on the back of the unrest which swept through the country early in October.

Japarov went from being a jailed opposition figure to acting president and prime minister in about two weeks after a disputed October 5 parliamentary election led to mass riots and saw protesters storm key government institutions. (ANI/Sputnik)