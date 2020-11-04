Left Menu
Development News Edition

US officially exits Paris climate accord

The United States on Wednesday has officially left the Paris climate accord, The Hill reported.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-11-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 17:41 IST
US officially exits Paris climate accord
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The United States on Wednesday has officially left the Paris climate accord, The Hill reported. On November 5, 2019, President Donald Trump had officially begun the process of withdrawal from the Paris climate accord.

US President Donald Trump and his advisors have described the historic 2015 climate change mitigation agreement - a cornerstone of the foreign policy legacy of former US President Barack Obama - as weak, particularly with regard to providing incentives to polluters in India and China to lower emissions, while concurrently being too hard on US industry. Arguing that the 2015 agreement was detrimental to the US economy, Trump in 2017 had said: "In order to fulfill my solemn duty to protect America and its citizens, the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate accord, but being negotiations to reenter, either the Paris accord or an entirely new transaction under terms that are fair to the United States, its businesses, its workers, its people, its taxpayers," "We're getting out."

Meanwhile, The Hill quoted former Vice President Joe Biden as pledging to rejoin the Paris agreement on Day 1 in the office if elected, a move that would leave the US out of the deal for a little more than three months. "I will bring us back into the Paris Agreement. I will put us back in the business of leading the world on climate change. And I will challenge everyone to up the ante on their climate commitments," Biden said in a September speech on climate change as wildfires ravaged California.

The Paris Climate Accord was adopted on December 12, 2015, by 196 parties around the world. It seeks to curb global warming to a maximum of two degrees by 2100 by instigating pledges to cut carbon dioxide and other emissions created through the burning of fossil fuels. Under the Paris Agreement, each country determines, plans and regularly reports its own contribution it should make in order to mitigate global warming. There is no mechanism to force a country to set a specific target by a specific date, but each target should go beyond previously set targets. (ANI)

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Rohit being fit and available is best news for Indian cricket: Gavaskar

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar is delighted to see a fit-again Rohit Sharma back in action which he feels is the best news for Indian cricket ahead of the tour of Australia. Rohit, who sustained a left hamstring injury during an IPL ga...

Enhanced PINAKA rocket system successfully flight tested

Enhanced PINAKA rocket, developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO has been successfully flighting tested from Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha today, 04 November 2020. Development of Enhanced Pi...

People News Summary: Britney Spears tells worried fans 'I'm fine'; Johnny Depp is a wife beater, UK judge rules in libel case and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Exhibition chronicles musician Nick Caves life, work and lossFans of cult musician Nick Cave get to use his typewriter and play his piano at an exhibition that chronicles his life and nea...

Italy's lower house of parliament approves bill protecting LGBT+ community

Italys lower house of parliament on Wednesday passed an anti-discrimination bill that makes violence against women and LGBT people a hate crime, with those found guilty of such attacks risking longer prison terms. The bill was approved by 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020