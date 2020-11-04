UK to roll out COVID-19 testing on 'scale never seen before' after lockdown ends

London [UK], November 4 (ANI/Sputnik): UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged on Wednesday to roll out new types of COVID-19 testing on a "scale never seen before" once the lockdown ends in early December. England is going to enter a four-week strict lockdown from Thursday, in an attempt to tackle the current surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

"At the expiry of this period on December 2nd, by then ... we will be rolling out across this country new types of testing on a scale never seen before ... enabling us to detect asymptomatic cases and that's crucial because 70 percent of the transmission is taking place, as the house knows, between people who have no symptoms," Johnson said in parliament. Like most countries across the world, the United Kingdom is struggling to tackle the second wave of the pandemic. On Tuesday, the kingdom confirmed a further 20,018 new COVID-19 cases and nearly 400 deaths, which is the highest daily toll since May. (ANI/Sputnik)