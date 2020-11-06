Left Menu
Three police officers killed, two injured in blast in Afghanistan's Kandahar: Source

Three police officers have been killed and two more injured by an explosion in the southern Afghan province of Kandahar, a security source told Sputnik on Friday.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 06-11-2020 11:45 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 11:33 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 6 (ANI/Sputnik): Three police officers have been killed and two more injured by an explosion in the southern Afghan province of Kandahar, a security source told Sputnik on Friday. The incident took place in the earlier hours of Friday when a roadside bomb hit police officers in the country's south, the source added.

Neither Afghan officials nor the Taliban Islamist movement has commented on the incident yet. The Afghan government delegation and the Taliban are continuing the negotiations in Doha that may pave a way to political settlement after almost two decades of conflict in the country.

Despite the ongoing talks, Afghanistan is still engulfed in violence, with the Taliban staging attacks across the country and the law enforcement forces being engaged in operations against the Islamist group.

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

