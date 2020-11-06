Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Pakistan PM Imran Khan did not have legal or constitutional right to grant provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan'

Condemning Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for declaring provisional provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan, Abbas Butt, chairman of Kashmir National Party, said that Khan did not have legal or constitutional right to do so as per the Pakistan constitution.

ANI | London | Updated: 06-11-2020 12:17 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 12:17 IST
'Pakistan PM Imran Khan did not have legal or constitutional right to grant provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan'
Abbas Butt, Chairman of Kashmir National Party, in a virtual interaction with Dr Shabir Choudhry in programme "My Voice". Image Credit: ANI

Condemning Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for declaring provisional provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan, Abbas Butt, chairman of Kashmir National Party, said that Khan did not have legal or constitutional right to do so as per the Pakistan constitution. Speaking during a virtual online programme "My Voice", he said that the Indian government ended the Article 370 and 35A under the constitution but the Pakistan constitution has clearly stated that "you cannot make a province in this region nor make any changes and yet Khan did it."

"India followed the law while ending Article 370 and 35A and Pakistan illegally did it. While the Pakistan constitution clearly states that you cannot make a province in this region nor make any changes and yet Khan did it," he told Dr Shabir Choudhry, who is President of Foreign Affairs Committee of United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP). Speaking about the Pakistan constitution, Butt said that the very problem in the issue of Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan is "Pakistan constitution's Article 257 says when the people of the State of Jammu and Kashmir decide to accede to Pakistan, the relationship between Pakistan and that State shall be determined in accordance with the wishes of the people of that State."

"The very beginning of this Article is controversial. It states that when the people of J-K will decide to go with Pakistan then the matters related to them will be decided. I oppose the very first word of this article. Whoever has written or passed this article has assumed that Jammu and Kashmir will not go anywhere else. Here the word should have been written 'if' instead of 'when'," he further said. He said, "A leader, even the PM, who knows anything about these things, can never go anywhere and say that I have made this as a province because he does not have the legal power. If any region has to be made a province, then the people of Gilgit Baltistan have to take a decision. Any change in Jammu and Kashmir will happen only on the opinion of the region. Otherwise there will be no change."

Slamming Prime Minister Imran Khan for his move, Butt said, "Imran Khan kis haisiyat se waha gaya". "His and his ministers' visit to Gilgit-Baltistan was illegal. According to the law of the region, after the election dates are fixed no official of Pakistan can go there to campaign."

On the granting of provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan, he said, "There is a proper legal procedure. The National Assembly's support is needed to grant the status. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf does not have even a simple majority in the Assembly. For any constitutional changes, the majority support is needed in the National Assembly. These people did not inform the leaders in the National Assembly about it. This was also against Pakistan's constitution." He also said, "Khan has stated that this is being done for the development of GB, but what about the other actual parts of Pakistan like Sindh? Have they been developed? Even after becoming the province, the resources of GB will be of the people of the region but will Pakistan give them the right?"

Abbas Butt also said that while he does not have anything against the Pakistan PM or the Army but "I think the leaders of so-called Azad Kashmir have sold their souls to get some power". (ANI)

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Police recover firecrackers stored illegally in Jalandhar, arrest one person

The police recovered a huge quantity of firecrackers stored illegally in a residential area in Jalandhar on Thursday. Launching a crackdown against illegal stocking and sale of firecrackers ahead of Diwali, Commissionerate of Police yesterd...

Poll watchers emerge as a flashpoint in battle over ballots

Election officials in key battleground states pushed back on claims by the Trump campaign that Republican poll watchers were being improperly denied access to observe the counting of ballots, saying that rules were being followed and they w...

Firstsource Partners with Uniphore to Deliver Exceptional Customer Experience Leveraging their AI and Automation Technology

Exclusive deal aligns industry leaders around the Digitally Empowered Contact Center solution and brings new capabilities for Associates Chennai, Mumbai, India Business Wire India Firstsource Solutions Limited NSE FSL, BSE532809, a globa...

CEAT to supply tyres for Royal Enfield's Meteor 350 bike

Tyre maker CEAT has said it will supply tyres for Royal Enfields 350-cc Meteor 350 motorcycle launched on Friday. CEAT will be the official tyre supplier for all variants of the Meteor 350 bike with its Zoom Plus range of tubeless tyres to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020