Left Menu
Development News Edition

General Naravane meets Nepal PM, Oli reiterates long-standing and special relationship

The Chief of Army Staff Indian Army, General Manoj Mukund Naravane, who is on a three-day visit to Kathmandu, met Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli at the latter's residence on Friday in Baluwatar.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 06-11-2020 14:24 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 14:24 IST
General Naravane meets Nepal PM, Oli reiterates long-standing and special relationship
Army Chief General MM Naravane with Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli at the latter's residence in Baluwatar. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The Chief of Army Staff Indian Army, General Manoj Mukund Naravane, who is on a three-day visit to Kathmandu, met Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli at the latter's residence on Friday in Baluwatar. "Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli had a courtesy meeting with Indian Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane. During the meeting, the Prime Minister said that Nepal and India have a long-standing and special relationship," Rajan Bhattarai, Political Advisor to Nepal PM, told ANI in a telephonic conversation.

He further said that the Prime Minister said that there was a tradition of conferring the status of honorary Maharathi on the army chiefs of the two countries. "During the meeting, the Prime Minister expressed confidence that there was a good friendship between Nepal and India and that the issues between the two countries would be resolved through dialogue," the Political Advisor added.

On November 4, Naravane started his tour by visiting religious places. He went to Kumari Ghar in Kathmandu Durbar Square and worshipped Living Goddess "Kumari" and later toured around Basantapur Durbar Square along with his spouse Veena Naravane. During the visit, he also gifted medical equipment, including X-ray machines, computed radiography systems, ICU ventilators, video endoscopy units and anaesthesia machines, for two field hospitals of the Nepali Army.

On November 5, the Chief of Army Staff was conferred the honorary rank of General of the Nepali Army by Nepali President Bidya Devi Bhandari. He was also presented with a sword and scroll during the function in the presence of PM Oli, Indian Ambassador Vinay M. Kwatra and other senior officials of both the countries. (ANI)

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GAP Associates to invest Rs 500 cr to develop nearly 20 projs at Dholera, Gujarat

Realty firm GAP Associates Pvt Ltd will invest around Rs 500 crore to develop nearly 20 projects at industrial smart city Dholera, in Gujarat. The company has recently received RERA Real Estate Regulatory Authority approval from the Gujarat...

HC asks Centre to show 41 NSFs granted recognition are complying with sports code

The Delhi High Court Friday asked the Centre to show that the 41 NSFs granted recognition in October were complying with the requirements of the National Sports Development Code of India, 2011The direction by a special bench of Justices Him...

Austrian expects to spend 1.5-2 bln euros to help firms in COVID shutdown

Austria expects to spend up to about 2 billion euros 2.4 billion in aid to replace much of the turnover of companies forced to close during a coronavirus shutdown this month, Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel said on Friday.The costs will be ...

SC stays HC direction asking poll panel to hold election on Suar assembly seat in UP

The Supreme Court Friday stayed the direction of the Allahabad High Court asking the Election Commission to hold bypoll in Suar assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh which fell vacant after the annulment of Abdullah Azam Khans election. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020