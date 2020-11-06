Left Menu
Development News Edition

US Elections 2020: Armed man arrested in Philadelphia amid plot to attack vote-counting center

Amid the ongoing vote count in the US Presidential election, police have made an arrest in Philadelphia for an alleged plot to attack the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Thursday night (local time), where the votes are still being counted.

ANI | Pennsylvania | Updated: 06-11-2020 16:25 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 16:25 IST
US Elections 2020: Armed man arrested in Philadelphia amid plot to attack vote-counting center
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the ongoing vote count in the US Presidential election, police have made an arrest in Philadelphia for an alleged plot to attack the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Thursday night (local time), where the votes are still being counted. According to the New York Post, the arrest was made following a tip-off about a group of people from Virginia driving to the convention center. Police have seized a weapon from the vehicle, in which the accused was traveling.

The arrest came at a time when the tabulation of mail-in ballots is underway inside the convention center in the battleground state amid the nail-biting fixture between the incumbent Donald Trump and Democrat nominee Joe Biden. Currently, Trump is leading the state by a thin margin with over 90 per cent votes tabulated.

Pennsylvania is among the battleground states where Biden and Trump are having a close contest in a bid to reach the 270 electoral votes mark. According to CNN, Biden is leading the presidential race with 253 electoral votes while Trump is behind with 213 as the counting in the key states is still underway. (ANI)

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Zac Efron to lead survival thriller 'Gold'

Hollywood star Zac Efron will star in upcoming survival thriller Gold. The film will be directed by actor Anthony Hayes, who will also feature in it, reported Deadline.The story follow two strangers traveling through a desert who stumble ac...

Like previous two surges, third wave of coronavirus in Delhi will end soon: Kejriwal

Like the previous two waves of coronavirus, the third one will end soon in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday as he urged Delhiites to make wearing mask a movement to arrest the spread of COVID-19 amid festive season and r...

Amount of fraud in GST needs cautious approach: Official

The CGST department needs to take a cautious approach because of the amount of fraud happening in claiming input tax credit ITC by business entities, an official of the GST administration said on Friday. Deputy commissioner, north, CGST Nav...

Avtar Group launches exclusive job platform for LGBTQ community, veterans

Workplace inclusion expert Avtar Group on Friday launched an exclusive job portal for women, LGBTQ community, physically challenged, millennials and veterans. A first-of-its-kind diversity job portal myAvtar.com will showcase jobs from acro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020