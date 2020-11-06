US Elections 2020: Armed man arrested in Philadelphia amid plot to attack vote-counting center

Amid the ongoing vote count in the US Presidential election, police have made an arrest in Philadelphia for an alleged plot to attack the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Thursday night (local time), where the votes are still being counted. According to the New York Post, the arrest was made following a tip-off about a group of people from Virginia driving to the convention center. Police have seized a weapon from the vehicle, in which the accused was traveling.

The arrest came at a time when the tabulation of mail-in ballots is underway inside the convention center in the battleground state amid the nail-biting fixture between the incumbent Donald Trump and Democrat nominee Joe Biden. Currently, Trump is leading the state by a thin margin with over 90 per cent votes tabulated.

Pennsylvania is among the battleground states where Biden and Trump are having a close contest in a bid to reach the 270 electoral votes mark. According to CNN, Biden is leading the presidential race with 253 electoral votes while Trump is behind with 213 as the counting in the key states is still underway. (ANI)