Left Menu
Development News Edition

MEA summons Pak diplomat over transfer of management of Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib to non-Sikh body

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday summoned a diplomat of Pakistan High Commission over the transfer of management and maintenance of Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib to a non-Sikh body.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 18:57 IST
MEA summons Pak diplomat over transfer of management of Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib to non-Sikh body
Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday summoned a diplomat of Pakistan High Commission over the transfer of management and maintenance of Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib to a non-Sikh body. The move came a day after India condemned Pakistan's unilateral decision to transfer the management and maintenance of the Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib away from the Pakistan Sikh Gurudwara Prabhandhak Committee (PSGPC), a body run by the minority Sikh Community, to the administrative control of the Evacuee Trust Property Board, a non-Sikh body.

The MEA had called upon Pakistan to reverse its arbitrary decision to deprive the Sikh minority community it's right to manage affairs of the Holy Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib. "The unilateral decision by Pakistan is highly condemnable and runs against the spirit of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor as also the religious sentiments of the Sikh community at large. We have received representations from the Sikh community expressing grave concern at this decision by Pakistan targeting the rights of the minority Sikh community in Pakistan," the ministry had said.

"Such actions only expose the reality of the Pakistani government and its leadership's tall claims of preserving and protecting the rights and welfare of the religious minority communities," the ministry added. The move by Pakistan came days ahead of the first anniversary of the inauguration of the historic Kartarpur Corridor on November 9. The four-km long corridor links Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur in India to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan. (ANI)

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nagorno-Karabakh says its two largest cities under fierce attack

Three residents of Nagorno-Karabakhs largest city were killed during overnight shelling by Azeri forces, the enclaves ethnic Armenian-controlled Emergency and Rescue Service said on Friday, as the battle for control of its major settlements...

CAA will be implemented; it is our commitment : Amit Shah in Kolkata.

CAA will be implemented it is our commitment Amit Shah in Kolkata....

NTPC's 1,600 MW Lara thermal power proj to be fully commercially operational from midnight

NTPC on Friday said the second 880 MW unit of the Lara thermal power plant Stage-I in Chhattisgarh will be commercially operational from midnight tonight. With this unit, the 1,600 MW 800 MW X 2 Lara project Stage-I would be fully commercia...

IPL 13: SRH win toss, opt to bowl first against RCB in Eliminator

Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH won the toss and elected to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday. SRH had to win all their last three games in the league-stage to make it to the playoffs. On ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020