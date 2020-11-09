2,516 new COVID-19 cases in Turkey, total count at 395,255

Ankara [Turkey], November 9 (ANI/Xinhua): Turkey's daily COVID-19 patients increased by 2,516 on Sunday, raising the total number in the country to 395,255, the Turkish Health Ministry announced. Meanwhile, 84 people died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 10,887.A total of 2,018 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, raising the total recoveries to 338,239 in Turkey since the outbreak.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 4.7 per cent and the number of seriously ill patients is 2,740. A total of 141,944 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 15,127,811.

Turkey reported the first COVID-19 case on March 11. Turkey and China have supported each other in the fight against COVID-19. Chinese doctors and medical experts held video conferences with Turkish counterparts to share China's experience in treating coronavirus patients, protecting medical workers, and controlling the spread of the virus. (ANI/Xinhua)