Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italian doctors call for nationwide lockdown amid second COVID-19 outbreak

Italian doctors on Monday urged the authorities to impose a general stay-at-home regime throughout the country to combat the resurgent COVID-19 epidemic, the National Federation of Physicians and Dentists (FNOMCEO) announced on Monday.

ANI | Rome | Updated: 09-11-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 18:48 IST
Italian doctors call for nationwide lockdown amid second COVID-19 outbreak
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Rome [Italy], November 9 (ANI/Sputnik): Italian doctors on Monday urged the authorities to impose a general stay-at-home regime throughout the country to combat the resurgent COVID-19 epidemic, the National Federation of Physicians and Dentists (FNOMCEO) announced on Monday. "The Order of Doctors is calling for a total lockdown across the country," FNOMCEO wrote on its Facebook account, stressing that the call was prompted by growing numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and and higher hospitalisation rate.

FNOMCEO President Filippo Anelli said that the country was experiencing shortages of specialised doctors and urged prompt dispatch of 23,000 graduate doctors to their new work places. "It would be a breath of fresh air," Anelli noted while talking about the need to distribute and appoint doctors to health establishments across Italy.

Last week, the Italian government introduced a nationwide curfew from 10 p.m. [21:00 GMT] to 5 am, ordered for closures of museums, concert halls, cinemas, and reduced work hours of shopping malls, cafes, and restaurants. Besides, the authorities zoned the country's 20 regions into yellow, orange, and red categories with a separate package of virus measures for each of them. As of Monday, national health authorities have confirmed a total of 935,104 COVID-19 infections and 41,394 related fatalities. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read: World News Roundup: Arms sales to Taiwan; Protests flare in Italian cities and more

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Maha minister felicitates traffic cop dragged on car bonnet

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday hailed and felicitated a traffic policeman for discharging duty risking life a few days after the latter was dragged on the bonnet of a car while trying to stop its driver for not wearing a ...

India supports expansion of NDB membership at BRICS meet

India on Monday supported expansion of the membership of New Development Bank, set up by India and other BRICS nations, and emphasised on the importance of regional balance. Participating in the 1st BRICS Finance Ministers and Central Bank ...

Gaurav Bhatia urges SC to take suo motu cognizance of 'blatant human rights violation' of Arnab Goswami

BJP leader and senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia on Monday wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of India SA Bobde urging the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognizance of blatant violation of basic human rights of Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arna...

You're the apple of my eye: Sonam Kapoor's birthday wish for 'darling' brother

Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on Monday marked the birthday of her darling, actor brother Harshvardhan Kapoor with a special Instagram post. The Delhi 6 actor dug out a picture of herself, her brother Harshvardhan and her superstar father Anil K...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020