Left Menu
Development News Edition

Al-Qaeda has agreed to conceal presence in Afghanistan till US maintains troops: Expert

Al-Qaeda's recent silence on violence being perpetrated in Afghanistan is an agreed strategy to conceal its presence in the country to facilitate the US-Taliban peace deal, according to the geopolitical analyst Abdul Sayed.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 10-11-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 16:36 IST
Al-Qaeda has agreed to conceal presence in Afghanistan till US maintains troops: Expert
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Al-Qaeda's recent silence on violence being perpetrated in Afghanistan is an agreed strategy to conceal its presence in the country to facilitate the US-Taliban peace deal, according to the geopolitical analyst Abdul Sayed. Writing for Asia Times, Sayed argued that many experts believe that a US withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan will restore the Taliban to power and revert the country back to Islamist militancy.

He writes that Al-Qaeda has adopted this strategy to remain quiet, keeping in mind the "key clause" in the United States' peace deal with Afghanistan's Taliban is a commitment to disallow any militant group from using Afghan soil to plot against America and its allies. However, the geopolitical expert says that "Taliban is merely pretending that its long-time ally al-Qaeda no longer maintains bases and fighters in the areas it controls in Afghanistan just to appease the US and withdraw its troops from the country?"

Sayed writes that Taliban's action is contrary to the Afghan peace deal that was brokered by the US in February this year, in which the Taliban agreed not to shelter terrorist groups like al-Qaeda and to sever ties with the other such groups. The report in the Asia Times further states that "...a departure (of US from Afghanistan) that some speculate could pave the way for the Taliban's eventual return to power. There are now around 5,000 US troops in the country, a number that will fall to 2,500 by early 2021."

Sayed further said that despite Taliban's denial about al-Qaeda's presence in Afghanistan, most credible reports about its existence come from the United Nations Security Council's sanction committee team monitoring al-Qaeda, Islamic State (ISIS) and the Taliban. These reports have claimed that the Taliban maintains close ties with al-Qaeda in Afghanistan, even after the US-Taliban deal announced on February 29, 2020.

"The latest such claim came from the coordinator of the UN's monitoring team, Edmund Fitton-Brown, who stated in a recent online seminar about Afghanistan's future that the Taliban keeps close contact with al-Qaeda's leadership in Afghanistan, including Ayman al-Zawahiri, the terror group's Egyptian leader," Sayed said. Supporting Sayed's arguments, UN Monitoring Team Coordinator Fitton-Brown has claimed that the Taliban regularly consulted al-Qaeda during their negotiations with the US.

The diplomat even claimed that the Taliban offered "informal guarantees" to al-Qaeda to honour their close historical ties. However, the Taliban and its sympathizers have said such claims, saying they are a conspiracy to sabotage the US-Taliban deal. Talking about the setting up of AQIS, the regional South Asian branch of al-Qaida, Sayed said that this can be seen as part of al-Qaeda's wider strategy for driving America's withdrawal from Afghanistan.

"As al-Qaeda's history shows, the terror group was never seriously involved in the Kashmir conflict, although it did have pre-9/11 close ties with certain Kashmir-based jihadist groups. Instead, it absorbed Kashmiri jihadists into its ranks, utilizing them for its global goals," he said. Sayed concludes by saying that "Al-Qaeda's attempt to establish an indirect symbolic presence in Kashmir likely really aims to divert attention away from its enduring presence in Afghanistan, contrary to the terms of the Taliban's deal with the US."

Furthermore, he states that the Taliban is still al-Qaeda's "most vital strategic partner" in the region. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Motorcycling-'Maniac' Iannone's doping ban extended to four years

Italian MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone has been banned for four years after testing positive for a banned steroid, the Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS said on Tuesday.The sports governing body FIM had initially imposed an 18-month suspensio...

Top foreign stories at 1730 hrs

FGN21 US-ELECTION-LD POLITICS Trump campaign says presidential election far from over Biden moves forward with his transition plans Washington As President-elect Joe Biden is gearing up for administering the country, the defiant Trump cam...

Over 11.96 cr COVID-19 tests done in India till now, which is second highest in world; on average, 11,18,072 tests done daily last week: Govt.

Over 11.96 cr COVID-19 tests done in India till now, which is second highest in world on average, 11,18,072 tests done daily last week Govt....

Hero MotoCorp drives in BS-VI compliant Xtreme 200S at Rs 1.15 lakh

The countrys largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday said it has launched the Xtreme 200S with BS-VI compliant engine priced at Rs 1.15 lakh ex-showroom Delhi. The 200-cc model comes with complimentary roadside assistance RSA, va...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020